Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn Injury: Aiming to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Winn was encouraged by how his sprained left ankle felt Monday and is hoping to return to the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn is absent from Monday's lineup after spraining his ankle in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets, but he expects to be available off the bench as a potential defensive replacement Monday and aims to be fully cleared Tuesday. Jose Barrero is drawing the start at shortstop for St. Louis on Monday.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now