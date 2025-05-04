Masyn Winn Injury: Exits early in Game 2
Winn exited Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets in the top of the fifth inning with a left ankle sprain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Winn twisted his ankle in the bottom of the third inning when he tripped over third base while avoiding a collision with third baseman Mark Vientos. Winn was able to tough it out for another frame, but ultimately had to exit the contest, bringing his night to a close after going 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in the game. Jose Barrero replaced him at shortstop and the exact severity of Winn's injury is currently unknown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now