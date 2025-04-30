Masyn Winn News: Goes yard twice in matinee

Winn went 2-for-3 with two walks, two solo home runs and a stolen base in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

The 23-year-old shortstop hadn't gone yard since he hit his first homer of the year April 7, but Winn crushed a Brady Singer sinker to left field in the first inning before capping a back-to-back-to-back set of long balls off Alexis Diaz in the ninth. Winn then went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in the nightcap. Since returning from back trouble about a week ago, he's gone 9-for-28 (.321) over the last eight games.