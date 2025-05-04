Masyn Winn News: Sitting out early game

Winn is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Since returning to action for St. Louis on April 22 following an abbreviated stint on the injured list, Winn has been one of the hottest hitters in the Cardinals lineup, slashing .333/.390/.611 over his last 10 games. He's settled in as St. Louis' No. 2 hitter in the wake of his surge at the plate, but Winn will get some rest for the first game of Sunday's twin bill. Jose Barrero will fill in for him at shortstop in Game 1, but expect Winn to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap.