Masyn Winn News: Stays hot in Friday's loss

Winn went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Mets.

The 23-year-old shortstop produced his third multi-hit performance in the last four games, with the only real blemish on his line being a caught stealing. Winn has been locked in since returning from back spasms, batting .333 (12-for-36) over the last 10 games with four doubles, two homers, two steals, five RBI and eight runs.