Masyn Winn News: Strong showing Wednesday

Winn went 5-for-8 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored as the Cardinals split Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Winn did most of his damage in a 4-for-5 performance in the nightcap, which included a solo home run and a pair of RBI singles. The shortstop has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-28 (.357) with two homers and seven RBI in that stretch. His big performance Wednesday lifted him to a .281/.371/.465 slash line with five homers, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases over 33 contests this season. Aside from brief absences for back spasms and an ankle sprain, Winn has held down a starting role in the Cardinals' lineup this year.