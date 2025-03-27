Matt Bowman News: Outrighted to minors

The Orioles outrighted Bowman to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

After the Orioles selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster Sunday, Bowman seemed in good position to be part of the Opening Day bullpen, but the team ultimately elected to go in a different direction with its 26th spot on the active roster to begin the season. Bowman will now be pushed off the 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization and will look to impress at Norfolk with the hope of earning a call-up at some point later on in 2025.