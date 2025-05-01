Fantasy Baseball
Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 12:53pm

Brash (elbow) has made six appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, logging an 8.44 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over 5.1 innings.

Brash last pitched Tuesday, which marked the first time he's worked two out of three days on his minor-league rehab assignment. He had previously received at least three days off in between each of his first five outings. The hard-throwing right-hander appears to be on the precipice of being activated from the injured list after missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. General manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that Brash is "getting very close" to rejoining Seattle's bullpen, per Zac Hereth of Seattle Sports.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
