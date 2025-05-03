Matt Brash News: Rejoins bullpen

The Mariners reinstated Brash (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

After missing all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Brash will make his long-awaited return to Seattle's bullpen. The 26-year-old made six appearances at Triple-A Tacoma during his rehab assignment, giving up six runs (five earned) across 5.1 innings, and he'll most likely take on a middle relief role for the Mariners while he readjusts to major-league hitters. Troy Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.