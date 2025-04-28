Fantasy Baseball
Matt Canterino headshot

Matt Canterino Injury: Returns to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Canterino (shoulder) and the Twins agreed on a two-year minor-league contract Monday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Canterino was released by the team Tuesday, but he will now return to the organization on a minor-league deal. The right-hander hasn't pitched since 2022 as he's dealt with continued shoulder issues, but Minnesota appears to be comfortable continuing to wait for him to make a full recovery.

Matt Canterino
Minnesota Twins
