Matt Carpenter News: Announces retirement from baseball

Carpenter announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday in an appearance on Sports Spectrum's "Get in the Game" podcast.
Carpenter languished at the plate near the end of his 14-year MLB career, but the 39-year-old had a stretch from 2012 through 2018 in which he batted .275/.377/.471, made three All-Star teams and finished in the top-12 in National League MVP voting three times. He spent 12 of those 14 seasons in St. Louis and won his lone Silver Slugger Award with the Cardinals in 2013.
