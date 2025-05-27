Matt Chapman News: Scores in loss

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Monday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.

Chapman singled on a groundball to center field in the sixth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's lone run. The third baseman has recorded both a hit and a walk in four of his last five games, slashing .235/.381/.412 with three runs scored, a home run and a 9.5 percent strikeout rate during that span. The 32-year-old is now slashing .218/.341/.399 with 28 runs scored, 25 RBI, nine homers, seven doubles and five stolen bases across 223 plate appearances this season.