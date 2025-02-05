Matt Festa News: Back with Texas as NRI

The Rangers signed Festa to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Festa was traded from the Rangers to the Cubs in January before electing free agency following his removal from Chicago's 40-man roster. Now he's back in Texas, where he posted a 4.37 ERA and 23:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering 18 appearances last season.