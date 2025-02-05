Fantasy Baseball
Matt Festa headshot

Matt Festa News: Back with Texas as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

The Rangers signed Festa to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Festa was traded from the Rangers to the Cubs in January before electing free agency following his removal from Chicago's 40-man roster. Now he's back in Texas, where he posted a 4.37 ERA and 23:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering 18 appearances last season.

Matt Festa
Texas Rangers
