Matt Gage

Matt Gage News: Competing for bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 7:15am

Gage, who signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Dec. 20, gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter in one inning of relief Friday in the Tigers' 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Grapefruit League play.

Gage previously saw big-league action in 2022 and 2023 with the Blue Jays and Astros, respectively, but he spent the entire 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level between stops with the Dodgers and Mets organizations, logging a 4.10 ERA and 51:22 K:BB in 41.2 innings. Though he's getting a chance to compete for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen during spring training, the 32-year-old southpaw will most likely be headed to Triple-A Toledo to begin the campaign.

Matt Gage
Detroit Tigers
