Matt Gorski

Matt Gorski News: Gets chance in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 5:26pm

Gorski's contract was selected by the Pirates on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gorski had an excellent spring training and was in contention for a roster spot. He's carried that performance over into the start of the Triple-A season, maintaining a 122 wRC+ across 77 plate appearances. In combination with the struggles of the recently optioned Jack Suwinski, Gorski will now get his first chance in the majors. He is starting at first base and hitting seventh Thursday against the Angels.

Matt Gorski
Pittsburgh Pirates
