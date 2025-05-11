Fantasy Baseball
Matt Gorski headshot

Matt Gorski News: Getting steady playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 6:46pm

Gorski will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Gorski will get his third consecutive start at first base and appears to have at least temporarily moved into a near-everyday role with Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder), Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Endy Rodriguez (finger) all on the injured list. Horwitz could be activated during the upcoming week, so Gorski's run as a lineup regular might prove to be short-lived.

