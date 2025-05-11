Matt Gorski News: Getting steady playing time

Gorski will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Gorski will get his third consecutive start at first base and appears to have at least temporarily moved into a near-everyday role with Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder), Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Endy Rodriguez (finger) all on the injured list. Horwitz could be activated during the upcoming week, so Gorski's run as a lineup regular might prove to be short-lived.