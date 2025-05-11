Fantasy Baseball
Matt Gorski headshot

Matt Gorski News: Getting steady playing time at 1B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Gorski will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Gorski will get his third consecutive start at first base and appears to have at least temporarily moved into a near-everyday role with Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder) recently joining Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Endy Rodriguez (finger) on the injured list. Horwitz is in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week, so Gorski's run as a lineup regular could prove to be short-lived.

Matt Gorski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
