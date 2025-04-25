Matt Gorski News: Homers in first at-bat
Gorski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Angels.
Gorski had his contract selected and replaced Jack Suwinski as outfield depth in Pittsburgh on Thursday. He immediately drew a start in place of Tommy Pham and delivered a home run in his first at-bat in the majors. Gorski figures to primarily be a bench piece, though he has shown some pop at an advanced age in the upper levels of the minors across the last few seasons.
