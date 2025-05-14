Matt Gorski News: Pops second homer

Gorski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Mets.

Gorski was in the lineup rarely with Derek Shelton managing the Pirates, but he has started five of six games since Don Kelly took over. He's struck out nine times in 19 plate appearances in that span while collecting only four hits, though he did manage a two-run homer in the second inning, providing what proved to be the winning runs for Pittsburgh.