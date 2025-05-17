Matt Gorski News: Relegated to Indianapolis

The Pirates optioned Gorski to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Spencer Horwitz (wrist) returning from the injured list Saturday, Gorski will be sent back to the minors in order to clear space on the active roster. The 27-year-old slashed .195/.214/.390 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored across 42 plate appearances during his time in the big leagues.