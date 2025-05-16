Matt Krook News: Selected from Vegas

The Athletics selected Krook's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Krook signed a minor-league deal with the A's during the offseason and has since turned in a 3.21 ERA and 1.57 WHIP alongside a 21:8 K:BB across 14 innings in Triple-A. Searching for some answers in it's bullpen, the Athletics will give the 30-year-old southpaw another look in the bigs. However, with 13 earned runs allowed in just five career MLB innings, he'll almost certainly be limited to a low-leverage role.