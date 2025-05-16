Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Krook headshot

Matt Krook News: Selected from Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Athletics selected Krook's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Krook signed a minor-league deal with the A's during the offseason and has since turned in a 3.21 ERA and 1.57 WHIP alongside a 21:8 K:BB across 14 innings in Triple-A. Searching for some answers in it's bullpen, the Athletics will give the 30-year-old southpaw another look in the bigs. However, with 13 earned runs allowed in just five career MLB innings, he'll almost certainly be limited to a low-leverage role.

Matt Krook
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now