Matt McLain News: Batting eighth Tuesday

McLain will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.

McLain had occupied either the second spot (28 times) or leadoff spot (three times) in his first 31 starts this season, but with a .596 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate, he's earned a trip to the lower-third of the Reds' batting order. Santiago Espinal has been elevated to the two hole for Cincinnati.