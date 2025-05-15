Fantasy Baseball
Matt McLain

Matt McLain News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

McLain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Thursday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

McLain got off to a slow start to 2025, slashing .160/.282/.290 across his first 100 at-bats spanning 28 games, but the 25-year-old seems to be turning a corner. In nine games since, McLain is 8-for-32 (.250) with a pair of home runs, six runs scored and four stolen bases. He's up to six homers on the season.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds

