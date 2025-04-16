Fantasy Baseball
Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: On base three times in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:03am

McLain went 0-for-2 with three walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Mariners.

McLain was activated earlier in the day, returning to second base and second in the order. He scored each time after the first two walks, then the final free pass came with the bases loaded. After opening the season with six hits in his first 19 at-bats, McLain is hitless over the last 11 and is batting .200.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
