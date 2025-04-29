Matt McLain News: Snaps hitless run

McLain went 1-for-4 and stole a base in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

McLain's seventh-inning single was his first hit in a week. It ended an 0-for-21 stretched that dropped his average to .157. He's had bad luck early on, as McLain is in the top tier in barrel (18.6 percent, 94th percentile) and hard-hit (53.5, 90th) rates through 20 games. Over time, results begin to correct, which suggests McLain is due for a productive stretch.