Matt McLain News: Stays hot Monday

McLain went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Rangers.

McLain knocked a two-run homer in the first inning, wasting no time going deep for a third consecutive game. He's now 5-for-16 with four extra-base hits and seven runs scored through four games. McLain posted an impressive .864 OPS as a rookie in 2023 but missed the entire 2024 campaign due to shoulder and rib injuries. It's worth noting that all four of his starts have been at second base after he spent some time in the outfield during the Arizona Fall League in 2024.