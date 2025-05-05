Matt McLain News: Swipes bag Sunday

McLain went 1-for-3 with a walk and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

McLain walked and stole second base for his sixth steal of the year but otherwise had a quiet day along with most of the lineup. He's yet to find any sort of rhythm offensively since returning from a brief IL stint in mid-April and currently sits in the bottom 10 of qualified hitters with a 31 percent strikeout rate.