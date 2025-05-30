Matt Mervis News: Likely losing roster spot

Mervis is expected to be designated for assignment by the Marlins ahead of Friday's series opener against the Giants, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Mervis was acquired by the Marlins from the Cubs in December, but his new organization has apparently seen enough, as he has a .175/.254/.383 slash line with seven homers and a 37.3 percent strikeout rate through 42 games this season. The 27-year-old could receive some interest on waivers given his prospect pedigree, though his .165 average through 261 plate appearances is likely to dissuade most clubs.