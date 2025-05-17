Matt Olson News: Homers again Saturday

Olson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Olson helped Atlanta get off to a fast start, slugging a two-run shot to center field in the first inning. He added a pair of singles to finish with his second straight multi-hit effort. Olson had gone 15 games without multiple hits before collecting a pair of knocks Friday, and over his past two contests he's gone 5-for-9 to lift his season batting average 18 points (from .214 to .232).