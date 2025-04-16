Matt Olson News: Leaves yard Tuesday

Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Olson's home run came in the sixth inning on a 412-foot blast to center field off Kevin Gausman. It was his first extra-base hit since he last homered April 4. Olson's basic numbers have been a bit unlucky, as he's been making good contact, but it hasn't led to more hits yet. He's been seeing the ball well, evidenced by his 13:13 BB:K thus far. For the year, Olson's slashing .200/.342/.350 with two homers, nine RBI and 5 runs scored.