Matt Olson News: Smacks another home run

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Washington.

Olson put Atlanta on the board in the second inning, when he took Mitchell Parker deep to center field for a solo home run. Olson has recorded at least one RBI in each of his last four games, going 8-for-16 with three home runs and five RBI over that span. He is slashing .250/.315/.531 across 73 plate appearances since the beginning of May.