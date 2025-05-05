Matt Olson News: Tallies sixth homer

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 4-0 win against Cincinnati.

Olson was credited with an inside-the-park homer in the third inning when Tyler Callihan injured himself attempting to catch a flyball in the left-field corner. The Atlanta first baseman has been a walk machine over his last 10 games, drawing 10 walks while posting a .378 OBP and nine runs scored. Overall, Olson is now slashing .225/.372/.417 across 148 plate appearances.