Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Sauer headshot

Matt Sauer News: Lasts four innings in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Sauer allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Sauer was fine in his first big-league start, but he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the win a blowout contest the Dodgers won 19-2. He gave up a run in each of the first two innings before settling in. Over 15.2 innings this season, Sauer has a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB. He's got some starting experience in the minors, but he's been utilized as a middle reliever for the bulk of his major-league time. If the Dodgers stick with a six-man rotation following Clayton Kershaw's (toe) season debut Saturday, Sauer could continue to function as a starter, or at least a bulk reliever, for a while longer.

Matt Sauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now