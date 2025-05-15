Matt Sauer News: Lasts four innings in start

Sauer allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Sauer was fine in his first big-league start, but he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the win a blowout contest the Dodgers won 19-2. He gave up a run in each of the first two innings before settling in. Over 15.2 innings this season, Sauer has a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB. He's got some starting experience in the minors, but he's been utilized as a middle reliever for the bulk of his major-league time. If the Dodgers stick with a six-man rotation following Clayton Kershaw's (toe) season debut Saturday, Sauer could continue to function as a starter, or at least a bulk reliever, for a while longer.