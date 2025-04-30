Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Sauer headshot

Matt Sauer News: Nabs first MLB win in bulk role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 6:44am

Sauer (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits over five relief innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Jack Dreyer worked two innings as the opener before handing the ball, and a 4-1 lead, over to Sauer, who tossed 78 pitches (55 strikes) en route to his first career win in the majors. Tony Gonsolin (back) will join the Dodgers' rotation Wednesday, but the team is still one starter short with Blake Snell (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) on the shelf and Shohei Ohtani still limited to bullpen sessions. It's not clear how Los Angeles intends to plug that hole, but Sauer's performance Tuesday should keep him in the mix either as a bulk reliever or traditional starter.

Matt Sauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now