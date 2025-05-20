Matt Sauer News: Works in relief Monday

Sauer surrendered two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one batter over two innings of relief in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

After making a four-inning start in his previous appearance for the Dodgers last Thursday against the Athletics, Sauer shifted back to the bullpen after Los Angeles added Clayton Kershaw to its rotation over the weekend. The Dodgers still went without a traditional starter in Monday's game, as Jack Dreyer covered the first two frames before Landon Knack tossed the next five innings. Sauer then came on to finish out the contest, but Knack looks like he'll be prioritized in bulk relief ahead of Sauer the next time the fifth spot in the Los Angeles rotation comes up.