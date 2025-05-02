Matt Shaw News: Another chance with Cubs expected

The Cubs are expected to eventually recall Shaw from Triple-A Iowa to take back over as their third baseman, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Shaw was sent down in mid-April after slashing only .172/.294/.241 across 68 plate appearances. The 23-year-old has hit .324/.457/.487 with one home run and a 3:8 K:BB in his first 10 games since being demoted to Iowa. While a promotion of Shaw does not appear imminent, manager Craig Counsell confirmed that "the goal" is for the team to eventually hand the third-base job back to Shaw.