Matt Shaw News: Officially recalled to majors

The Cubs recalled Shaw from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Shaw earned another shot with the big club after putting up a .970 OPS, six home runs, five steals and an 11:17 K:BB over 24 contests. He slashed only .172/.294/.241 across 68 plate appearances in his first stint in the majors, but the Cubs seem more confident that Shaw will fare better against big-league pitching this time around. Shaw will take over as the Cubs' primary third baseman, with Jon Berti shifting to a utility role.