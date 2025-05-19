Fantasy Baseball
Matt Shaw News: Promotion to big club coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Cubs are expected to recall Shaw from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday's game in Miami, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Shaw was demoted in mid-April after slashing only .172/.294/.241 across 68 plate appearances, but he got back on track at Iowa with a .970 OPS, six home runs, five steals and an 11:17 K:BB over 24 contests. That includes back-to-back, two-homer games last week. Shaw will get another crack at being the Cubs' everyday third baseman.

