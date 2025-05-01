Matt Thaiss News: Heading to bench Thursday

Thaiss is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Edgar Quero is behind the dish and Andrew Benintendi is occupying the designated-hitter spot in Thursday's series finale, so the White Sox won't have room in the lineup for Thaiss. After serving as the White Sox's primary catcher for most of the season, Thaiss has faded into more of a part-time role since Quero was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 17. Thaiss has started in six of Chicago's 14 games following Quero's promotion.