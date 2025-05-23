Matt Vierling Injury: Outside chance to return Sunday

Vierling (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It sounds like Monday against the Giants is a likelier return date for Vierling, but he could be brought back a day earlier since the Tigers are slated to face lefty Logan Allen of the Guardians on Sunday. Vierling has been sidelined all season with a right rotator cuff strain but has played 11 rehab games, most recently playing all nine innings at third base Wednesday and another full game between third base and right field Thursday with Single-A Lakeland. The 28-year-old will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday and should be ready for his season debut with the Tigers in a few days.