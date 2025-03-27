Fantasy Baseball
Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling Injury: Sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 12:10pm

The Tigers placed Vierling (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Vierling was cleared to resume hitting and perform shoulder strengthening exercises Friday as the latest step in his rehab from a right rotator cuff strain. He still has a few more boxes to check before he can hope to begin a rehab assignment, but the door is still open for him to return to Detroit before May.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
