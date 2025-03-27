Matt Vierling Injury: Sent to injured list
The Tigers placed Vierling (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Vierling was cleared to resume hitting and perform shoulder strengthening exercises Friday as the latest step in his rehab from a right rotator cuff strain. He still has a few more boxes to check before he can hope to begin a rehab assignment, but the door is still open for him to return to Detroit before May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now