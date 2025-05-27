Matt Vierling Injury: Shoulder barking again
Vierling was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Vierling missed the first eight weeks of the season with a strained right rotator cuff muscle and only played in four big-league games before getting shut down again. Wenceel Perez was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
