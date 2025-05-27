Fantasy Baseball
Matt Vierling Injury: Shoulder barking again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 1:20pm

Vierling was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vierling missed the first eight weeks of the season with a strained right rotator cuff muscle and only played in four big-league games before getting shut down again. Wenceel Perez was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
