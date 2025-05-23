Matt Vierling News: Activated from 10-day IL

The Tigers activated Vierling (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Previous reports indicated Vierling could return as soon as Sunday, but the Tigers have elected to bring him back sooner. The 28-year-old is coming back from a right rotator cuff strain which he suffered back in late February. Vierling has batted .206/.372/.441 with two home runs and one stolen base across 11 rehab games. The Tigers could ease him back into action, but Vierling should eventually be close to an everyday player between third base and the outfield.