Matt Vierling News: Making first start of 2025

Vierling is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Guardians on Saturday.

Vierling was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and pinch hit in the ninth inning. He's fully recovered from a right rotator cuff strain that caused him to start the season on the 10-day injured list, and he'll make his first start of the 2025 campaign Saturday. Vierling slashed .257/.312/.423 with six steals, 16 home runs and 57 RBI across 567 plate appearances during the 2024 regular season.