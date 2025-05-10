Fantasy Baseball
Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner Injury: Begins running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 10:46pm

Wallner (hamstring) has started to run and make turns while also taking batting practice, MLB.com reports.

Wallner is making progress but a timetable for him to begin a rehab assignment isn't clear. Wallner sustained the hamstring injury in an April 15 game while running to first base. He has a Grade 3 strain and the team estimated at the time of his injury that he could return in early June. Since he's only starting to run full speed and hasn't yet run the bases, that timetable may be a little optimistic, however.

