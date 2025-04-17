Matt Wallner Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Twins placed Wallner (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

A strained left hamstring forced Wallner to exit Tuesday's contest early, and he'll now be forced to spend at least 10 days on the injured list. The Twins haven't provided any details on the severity of his injury, so it's still unclear if he'll require more than a minimum-length stay. While Wallner is out, DaShawn Keirsey will likely receive the bulk of starts in right field, and Jonah Bride will fill the open roster spot after being acquired from Miami on Wednesday.