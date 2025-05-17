Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Fans eight in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Boyd (4-2) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs on four hits over six innings in a 7-3 victory over the White Sox. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw did serve up solo shots to Chase Meidroth in the first inning and Tim Elko in the fifth, but otherwise Boyd was firmly in control as he delivered his third straight quality start and sixth of the year. The eight Ks tied his season high, and Boyd will take a 2.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Cincinnati.

