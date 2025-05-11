Matthew Boyd News: Punches out season-high eight
Boyd did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out eight.
The veteran southpaw generated a solid 16 whiffs in this 92-pitch performance to notch his fifth quality start. Boyd limited the Mets to just two extra-base hits -- both of which produced runs -- a Luis Torrens triple in the second and a Mark Vientos solo homer in the sixth. The 34-year-old Boyd has been a dependable arm in his first season with the Cubs, pitching to a 2.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB across 45.1 innings. His next start is scheduled to be against the White Sox at home next weekend.
