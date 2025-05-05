Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Secures third victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Boyd (3-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

The only runs Boyd allowed came on a Luis Matos homer in the fourth inning. The left-handed hurler was otherwise excellent, finishing with 16 whiffs and tying a season high with seven punchouts. Boyd also didn't walk a batter for the first time this season and notched his fourth quality start through seven outings. He now has a 37:13 K:BB over 39.1 frames along with a 2.75 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Boyd's next start is projected to be a tough road matchup against the Mets.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now