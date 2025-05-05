Matthew Boyd News: Secures third victory

Boyd (3-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

The only runs Boyd allowed came on a Luis Matos homer in the fourth inning. The left-handed hurler was otherwise excellent, finishing with 16 whiffs and tying a season high with seven punchouts. Boyd also didn't walk a batter for the first time this season and notched his fourth quality start through seven outings. He now has a 37:13 K:BB over 39.1 frames along with a 2.75 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Boyd's next start is projected to be a tough road matchup against the Mets.