Matthew Lugo News: Crushes pinch-hit home run

Lugo went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Lugo stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter in the ninth and delivered a 421-foot solo homer to left field. His first two major-league hits have now been an RBI triple and a solo home run in three games. It's still hard to envision Lugo carving out more consistent at-bats in the short term, but he definitely made some noise this past weekend and could be afforded some extra looks.